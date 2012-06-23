Newly appointed Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras smiles before a swearing in ceremony at the Presidential palace in Athens June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has undergone successful surgery to repair a damaged retina but incoming Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos remains in hospital after fainting on Friday, officials said.

Samaras was sworn in on Wednesday at the head of a coalition government following an election at the weekend.

"The operation ended successfully. The prime minister will stay at the hospital today and he will exit tomorrow," government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said on Saturday. The need for surgery was discovered during a routine examination.

The incoming finance minister was rushed to hospital on Friday before he could be sworn in.

"Mr Rapanos has undergone a scanning test. The results are very satisfactory. His situation is stable and improving. We will continue the drug therapy", Hygeia Hospital said in a news release.

No further details were available on Rapanos's illness. Before being rushed to hospital, he had complained of nausea, intense abdominal pains and dizziness, medical authorities said.

The government has vowed to renegotiate the painful terms of an international bailout keeping Greece from bankruptcy while preserving its future in the euro.

Rapanos will face the difficult task of trying to negotiate with euro zone leaders, led by Germany, who are losing patience with Greece's failure to carry out deep reforms in exchange for two multi-billion euro bailouts since 2010.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas,; Writing by Barry Moody; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)