U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
ATHENS Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Tuesday avoiding new austerity measures to fulfil targets in the country's international bailout was a priority of his two-party coalition government.
"Our immediate priority is to return to recovery ahead of time, defeat unemployment, bring in investment, avoid new measures and create jobs for the youth," Samaras told ministers at their first cabinet meeting. "We have no choice but to succeed and we are determined to succeed."
Samaras reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, aiming to bolster his government days after the smallest party in the ruling coalition quit over the closure of state TV, leaving him with a tiny majority in parliament.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)
