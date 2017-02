ATHENS Greek opposition leader Antonis Samaras said on Sunday the Prime Minister George Papandreou is hindering any solution to breaking a political impasse as long as he stays in power.

"I am determined to help provided that Papandreou resigns, everything will take its course," Samaras said.

Samaras did not make explicitly clear whether he would join a proposed coalition government but said he is willing to help if Papandreou steps down.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)