Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
The leader of Greece's main conservative group Antonis Samaras said on Monday his New Democracy party would not vote for any new austerity measures and said the mix of policies demanded by international lenders should be changed.
"We will not vote for any new measures," Samaras told a meeting of his own MPs.
He added that he would not sign any letter pledging a commitment to austerity measures, as has been demanded by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, and that a verbal pledge should be sufficient.
(Reporting By Harry Papachristou)
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.