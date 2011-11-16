ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on Wednesday he would give his vote of confidence to the new unity government to unblock a sixth tranche of aid the country needs to avert bankruptcy.

Samaras has refused to sign a written pledge demanded by the European Commission to do what is necessary to meet the terms of a bailout deal agreed with euro zone leaders last month, but he said his vote should suffice.

"Is there a bigger commitment than giving a vote of confidence to the government that has been formed for this reason?" Samaras told parliament.

He also reiterated his call for early elections in February, saying they were necessary to ensure social stability.

(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Michael Winfrey)