ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has postponed a visit to the wealthy Gulf state of Qatar next week due to a new meeting of euro zone finance ministers planned for next Monday, the government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The prime minister will stay in Athens to coordinate things," spokesman Simos Kedikoglou told Reuters.

Samaras was due to meet Qatar's emir and prime minister as well as top officials from Qatar's sovereign wealth fund to discuss investment in the country's recession-mired economy.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)