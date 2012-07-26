ATHENS Greece's government has found 11.7 billion euros (9.17 billion pounds) in savings for 2013 and 2014 demanded by foreign lenders and will present it later on Thursday to the leaders of its ruling coalition for final approval, a senior finance ministry official said.

"The government has finalised the plan and will present it later today to political leaders," a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is scheduled to meet the heads of the two other parties of his ruling coalition later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)