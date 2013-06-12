ATHENS Greece's Socialist PASOK party on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to keep his fragile three-party government united after the state broadcaster's closure triggered a backlash from junior partners in the coalition.
"ERT has become a catalyst on issues of democracy, a fair state, cohesion of this government and stability regarding the course of the country," PASOK chief Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement after an internal party meeting to discuss the state TV closure.
"We shouldn't create crises without a reason out of nothing."
Venizelos is due to meet the leader of the other junior partner in the coalition, Democratic Left, at 4:00 p.m. British time to coordinate their response to the shutdown. Both parties have strongly objected to the broadcaster's shutdown.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)