ATHENS Greece's Socialist PASOK party on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to keep his fragile three-party government united after the state broadcaster's closure triggered a backlash from junior partners in the coalition.

"ERT has become a catalyst on issues of democracy, a fair state, cohesion of this government and stability regarding the course of the country," PASOK chief Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement after an internal party meeting to discuss the state TV closure.

"We shouldn't create crises without a reason out of nothing."

Venizelos is due to meet the leader of the other junior partner in the coalition, Democratic Left, at 4:00 p.m. British time to coordinate their response to the shutdown. Both parties have strongly objected to the broadcaster's shutdown.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)