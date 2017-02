MADRID The best option for Greece and for the rest of Europe is for the country to stay in the euro monetary union, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.

"I simply hope that the euro group doesn't have a lot of work to do on this and that Greece stays in the euro. I sincerely think that is the best for Greece and for Europe," Rajoy said after meeting new French President Francois Hollande in Paris to discuss policy.

