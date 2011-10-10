ATHENS Greece was wrapping up talks with EU and IMF officials on a vital aid tranche Athens needs to stave off immediate bankruptcy but expects better terms on a new bailout deal agreed in July, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said Monday.

Without the next 8 billion euro aid installment Athens could run out of cash as soon as mid-November, risking a default that would drag the euro zone deeper into a debt crisis already shaking financial markets worldwide.

"After a long series of talks and meetings with representatives of the troika, we have concluded the circle of scheduled meetings and the mission is expected to be concluded by tomorrow," Venizelos told lawmakers.

The EU, IMF and ECB mission chiefs, known as the troika, are likely to conclude their visit by issuing a joint statement by Tuesday. Back in Brussels and Washington, they will prepare reports for euro zone finance ministers and the IMF's board, who will decide on the aid tranche.

Troika officials said the talks were nearly over but some details still needed to be worked out.

"We are close to a conclusion, but not yet there," a European Commission source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Venizelos said Greece expected improvements on a second, 109 billion euro aid package agreed by EU leaders in July and hinted that banks will take heavier losses than initially discussed, calling it "PSI Plus."

"We expect an overall package better than the one initially drafted, because we have to take into consideration the new parameters," he said, alluding to a deeper than expected recession that has derailed Greece's budget deficits.

The second bailout foresees private sector participation, with banks discussing taking a 21 percent loss in a Greek bond swap, which is being reviewed by euro zone finance ministers as a bigger haircut may be necessary.

BANK RESCUE

the inspectors resumed their review of Greece's finances and reforms at the end of September, nearly four weeks after suspending talks over disagreements on the steps required to put the country's finances back on track.

Senior officials from the troika said last week they wanted more details on the impact of plans to slash the public sector workforce and increase taxes before concluding their review.

The leaders of Germany and France promised Sunday to unveil a new comprehensive package for solving the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month. But they offered no details and papered over differences on how to shore up European banks.

Greece's central bank said Monday it had activated a rescue fund to save Proton Bank, effectively nationalising the lender, which is under investigation for possible violation of the country's money-laundering laws.

Government spokesman Ilias Mosialos said Proton was a special case and there were no plans for any other bank privatisations.

However Greek bank stocks tumbled 11 percent on Monday on concerns that other banks may follow small lender Proton in using a rescue fund.

"After the use of the rescue fund for Proton Bank, there are concerns that other banks might follow, which would have a negative impact for their shareholders," said an Athens-based bank analyst who declined to be named.

Another Greek analyst said investors were also concerned by the risk of a bigger haircut on Greek government bonds.

(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Ron Askew)