ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou is due to make a statement "shortly," state television said, after he failed to make a scheduled meeting with the country's president on time.

State TV did not elaborate on the content of Papandreou's announcement.

A meeting between Papandreou and President Karolos Papoulias, scheduled to take place at 1500 GMT, was postponed to 1600 GMT, the president's office said.

Papandreou has been locked in talks with opposition leader Antonis Samaras on who will lead an interim government that will take the country to early elections in February.

