ATHENS Greek high-school teachers called off a planned 24-hour walkout for Friday, yielding to government threats of arrest and dismissal if they failed to show up for work.

In a sign of growing strike fatigue among austerity-hit Greeks and widening rifts within labour unions, teachers said they cancelled the walkout because they did not receive enough support from other workers.

"The majority of teachers' unions said conditions were not appropriate for the strike to go ahead," said Nikos Papachristos, head of high-school teachers' union OLME.

Athens invoked emergency powers to break the strike on Sunday, using a law designed to deal with civil disorder and natural disasters.

The government said the walkout would disrupt university entry exams scheduled to begin on Friday. It is keen to convince international creditors it is determined to overcome labour union resistance and push through unpopular reforms.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras wants teachers to put in two more hours of work each week to reach the average hours of their counterparts elsewhere in Europe. He also plans to transfer 4,000 of them to plug staffing gaps in remote schools.

OLME has protested against the moves, saying they would lead to the dismissal of about 10,000 part-time teachers on temporary contracts.

Only a few dozen workers showed up at a rally to back the teachers in Athens on Thursday. More than 70 percent of respondents in a Kapa Research/Ta Nea poll said they opposed the strike.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Harry Papachristou and Andrew Roche)