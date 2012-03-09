Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BERLIN Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the results of Greece's debt swap deal at a teleconference at around 1130 GMT (11.30 am British time) on Friday and will then decide at a meeting next week on unlocking a second bailout for the country, a German government spokesman said.
Greece won strong acceptance from its private creditors on Thursday for the bond swap deal, which is a crucial requirement for the 130-billion-euro bailout.
"The high take-up rate among private creditors opens the way to the largest debt restructuring of a country in history," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news briefing, adding that Chancellor Angelea Merkel saw the result as "encouraging".
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Noah Barkin)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.