Kraft Heinz to pursue merger despite Unilever rejection
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
ATHENS Greece's bond swap is going well, the country's finance minister told a cabinet meeting on Thursday ahead of a 8 p.m. British time deadline, one cabinet member told reporters.
"Venizelos informed the cabinet that the PSI (debt swap) is going well, there are no surprises," said a minister who took part in the meeting and declined to be named.
Athens must secure the deal as part of a financial bailout that will allow it to redeem debt coming due in less than two weeks. Missing that repayment would potentially destabilize the euro zone's financial system and undermine the euro.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
LONDON Britain's Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) on Friday called for new rules to ensure a 'super majority' of investors were needed to sign of on a company's pay plans, as part of a government consultation.
RUESSELSHEIM Workers' representatives of General Motors' European arm Opel are prepared to hold "constructive" talks with prospective new owner PSA Group as long as commitments to jobs and plant investments are upheld, they said on Friday.