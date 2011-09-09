ATHENS Greece's debt agency chief said investors worldwide were responding positively to its bond swap offer as the deal, intended to buy Athens more time to resolve its debt crisis, approached a deadline on Friday.

Bankers see participation in the debt exchange around 70 percent or more, but Petros Christodoulou, the head of Greece's debt agency (PDMA), declined to give any details of the extent of the take-up.

Athens gave banks and insurers in 57 countries until Sep. 9 to say whether they intend to take its debt exchange offer, a key part of a second 109 billion euro (93 billion pounds) international bailout package that it clinched at a Jul. 21 euro zone summit to avoid bankruptcy.

"The letter of inquiry (LOI) responses have started to come in and they are looking very positive," Petros Christodoulou, the head of Greece's debt agency (PDMA) told Reuters.

But he added: "There will not be a number coming out of Athens today or next week for that matter ... The responses will provide us with useful information to programme for the liability management exercise later in October."

Greece had threatened to cancel the swap deal unless it got 90 percent participation for the swap or rollover of 135 billion euros of its outstanding bonds maturing by 2020. It wants to conclude the global transaction next month.

But the country is not in a strong position to walk away from the scheme. It is already faced with the threat of its European Union partners blocking an 8 billion euro aid tranche if it does not improve its debt-cutting performance.

Greek authorities are not disclosing details on take-up rates on the private-sector involvement (PSI) scheme intended to get investors to accept some losses on their Greek bond holdings.

But bankers close to the talks see take-up around 70 percent or better -- a level they say would still be successful.

"Even with a participation rate of 70 percent or better, which is my current view, the PSI will proceed," said an Athens-based banker close to the procedures.

German investors share that view, a big German bondholder told Reuters. A 75 percent takeup rate would be a success and enough to convince the political side of the deal, whereas 90 percent was unrealistic from the beginning, he said.

The threat to walk away may merely be a tactic by Athens to get most of bondholders on board, bankers said.

Bondholders' non-binding responses are aggregated by their respective regulators which then send data to Athens, a process that may take time, the debt agency chief has said.

"Some regulators are moving faster than others, it also depends on their respective time zones," another government official said.

A high participation rate would give Athens cash-flow relief and more time to get its fiscal house in order amid rising worries that its commitment and ability to implement economic reforms prescribed by its international lenders is wavering.

If it goes through, the deal may offer some short-term relief to riskier assets, but any such move is likely to be short-lived given that Greece is missing its fiscal targets and EU/International Monetary Fund aid is at risk.

"In a way we are more concerned about Greece getting their money than about this debt swap. There is a risk that Greece will soon run out of money," one trader said.

POLITICAL IMPERATIVE

Pressured by their taxpayers, euro zone governments insisted that the private sector shared the burden of averting a financial collapse in Greece before agreeing to the new bailout.

A low participation rate in Greece's debt swap may mean reluctant euro zone partners will have to cough up more cash for the overall package to work.

But a take-up rate close to target will not require major plumbing to adjust the rescue package, bankers said, adding that the shortfall could be covered by reallocating funds.

A source close to the procedure expected strong take-up in Europe, where the majority of Greek debt was sold for years.

"There is more support in Europe, where they will likely go for the full amount," the source told Reuters.

On Wednesday, another source close to the PSI talks said roadshows were taking place in Asia and America and that it would take more time to conclude the deal.

Greek and European lenders such as National Bank of Greece, France's BNP Paribas, Belgian group Dexia and Germany's Commerzbank are among the biggest holders of Greek bonds.

Small Greek lender Proton Bank said late on Thursday it would not take part in the bond swap, without spelling out why. It owns 691 million euros of securities that would have been eligible for the scheme, it said in a statement.

Shares of Greek banks, the world's most exposed financial institutions to the country's government bonds, shed 1.5 percent in early trading in Athens, slightly underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 banking index.

The International Institute of Finance (IIF), a global banking group leading the swap talks, expressed confidence earlier in the week that the swap offer would get the necessary investor support.

The trade group said last month that participation was at 60-70 percent.

