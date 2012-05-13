The Parthenon on the Athens Acropolis is seen behind a Greek and an EU flag atop the Greek ministry of finance February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS Greece's president will continue talks with the country's political leaders on Monday evening to try to form a government, a senior presidency official said.

"The meetings will continue tomorrow at 7:30 pm (1630 GMT)," the official told reporters after President Karolos Papoulias concluded a fruitless first round of meetings with the leaders of all seven parties that made it into parliament in an inconclusive election on May 6.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Peter Graff)