ATHENS A short-term Greek coalition government will be announced later on Wednesday following a meeting of party leaders, a government official said.

Prime Minister George Papandreou will also meet the country's president on Wednesday, the official said, declining to elaborate on what the two men would discuss.

The meeting with President Karolos Papoulias will take place by 10 a.m. (British time), the official, who declined to be named, told reporters.

