Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
ATHENS Euro zone countries appear to have agreed on some measures to lower Greece's debt burden, but are still discussing the size of losses private bondholders will be asked to take, a Greek finance ministry official said on Monday.
"There appears to be an agreement on lowering the interest rate of the initial (EU/IMF) loans to Greece as well as on the participation of Greek bonds held in the investment portfolios of (euro zone) national central banks in the debt swap plan," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers in Brussels on Monday, the official said questions remained over the transfer to Greece of profits accrued by the European Central Bank on its Greek government bond portfolio.
The source added: "The possibility of a deeper involvement of the private sector in the PSI debt swap (private sector involvement), mainly through the management of accrued debt interest, continues to be discussed."
(Writing by Matt Robinson)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).