ATHENS Greece has made progress in collecting tax arrears and putting EU funds to use, but it must do much more to cut red tape for businesses in order to get its economy growing again, a senior European official said on Thursday.

Debt-choked Greece is in its fifth straight year of recession, dragged down by fiscal austerity and delays in reforms meant to open up its economy and reduce bureaucracy.

"There is too much red tape, too many administrative barriers," Horst Reichenbach, head of the European Commission's special task force to help Greece implement reform, told a news conference in Athens.

The country could boost its exports by as much as 10 percent if it were to cut the time it takes for products to get through customs from 20 days to the EU average of 10, he said.

The EU task force of about 50 officials, most of whom visit Athens intermittently, advises ministries on measures needed to improve the country's economic competitiveness and tax collection as well as on reform of the bloated public sector.

"There are a number of very positive developments," Reichenbach said. "In the collection of tax arrears, a target has been set initially of 400 million euros (333.51 million pounds), and at the end of 2011 this was greatly over-achieved with 946 million."

In total, the task force estimates that Greece could potentially collect about 8 billion euros in tax arrears out of 60 billion euros owed in tax to the state - equivalent to about a quarter of the country's gross domestic product.

Reichenbach said there has also been progress in cutting the backlog of tax cases in court and in making use of EU funds available to Greece for infrastructure and other development projects.

Under a new, 130 billion euro bailout package, EU inspectors will take more control over the country's finances and reforms. Reichenbach said he expected the EU executive to decide soon on how this would be done.

Experts from more than a dozen EU member states are helping Greece with its reforms, he said. This will include visits from Swedish and Dutch experts to help with tax collection and Danish and French experts on high-wealth individuals, the task force's second report on Greece shows.

