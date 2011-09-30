ATHENS Can't pay a barrage of new taxes imposed by the Greek government to plug deficits? Take a special loan, a Greek bank told clients on Friday, seeing a rare opportunity for business.

Scrambling to meet deficit targets and satisfy its international lenders, Athens has slapped new property and income levies that weigh heavily on poor and middle class households.

On Friday, Eurobank launched a campaign offering immediate liquidity to pay taxes at a preferred, variable interest rate and a repayment period of up to five years.

The bank "aims to support its customers to meet their obligations and effectively tackle the difficulties caused by the current situation," Eurobank wrote in a statement.

Getting a loan would allow clients to take advantage of the discount offered by the tax office for paying the tax in one go, the bank said.

