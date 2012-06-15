Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
ATHENS Greece will auction 1 billion euros (809.87 million pounds) of three-month T-bills on June 19 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that comes due on June 22, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
The settlement date will be June 22. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. A previous sale in May was priced to yield 4.34 percent.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)
NEW YORK Washington state’s attorney general has promised to uncover "what truly motivated" President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a U.S. president makes national security decisions.
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 13 people and wounded 83 others on Monday, a senior police official said.