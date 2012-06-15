ATHENS Greece will auction 1 billion euros (809.87 million pounds) of three-month T-bills on June 19 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that comes due on June 22, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be June 22. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. A previous sale in May was priced to yield 4.34 percent.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)