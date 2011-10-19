Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ATHENS Greek riot police fired tear gas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs on the fringes of a massive anti-austerity march in Athens on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Athens while lawmakers debated a new package of pay cuts, tax hikes and a plan to put many state workers on the road to redundancy.
(Reporting by John Kolesidis; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.