ATHENS Greek riot police fired tear gas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs on the fringes of a massive anti-austerity march in Athens on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Athens while lawmakers debated a new package of pay cuts, tax hikes and a plan to put many state workers on the road to redundancy.

(Reporting by John Kolesidis; Writing by Ingrid Melander)