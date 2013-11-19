ATHENS Greek tourism revenues are expected to rise 13 percent to a record 13 billion euros in 2014, the main industry body told Reuters on Tuesday, boosting chances the crisis-hit country will emerge from a deep recession next year.

Tourism is the biggest cash earner for Greece's economy, accounting for about 17 percent of its 185 billion-euro economic output. It employs one in five Greeks.

The head of Greece's main tourism body SETE told Reuters in an interview that a 10 percent rise in summer pre-bookings from Britain, Greece's top tourist market along with Germany, pointed to an increase in arrivals next year.

"Our initial estimate for 2014 is that we will have more than 18 million arrivals, an all-time record, and a record in revenues, seen at 13 billion euros," Andreas Andreadis said.

