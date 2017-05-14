Firefighters work next to parts of a train that derailed and crashed, during a rescue operation in the town of Adendro in northern Greece, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ATHENS Three people died and 10 more were injured when a train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night and ripped through a house, police said.

The train carrying 70 passengers and five crew was heading from Athens to the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki when it derailed in the town of Adendro, 37 km (23 miles) from Thessaloniki, railway company TRAINOSE said.

At least two carriages crashed into the ground floor of a house, ripping through its walls. Others toppled on to their sides, their windows smashed. It was unclear what caused the accident.

"Death came calling," the Athens News Agency quoted Yorgos Mylonas, a local resident, as saying. "I heard a strange noise and then I saw the train approaching and ramming into my neighbour's house."

Three of the injured are in serious condition, TRAINOSE said. Earlier, in a statement on its website, TRAINOSE had said that four people were killed in the crash but it removed that reference.

At least two dozen fire trucks were deployed in the rescue operation.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Goodman)