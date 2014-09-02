Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (R) addresses reporters next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew at the Athens Acropolis Museum in Athens July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis/Pool

ATHENS Greece sold 1.14 billion euros (0.90 billion pounds) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 2.0 percent, down two basis points from 2.02 percent in a previous sale in August. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.5, down from 3.03 in the previous sale.

The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be September 5. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)