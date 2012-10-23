Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
TOKYO Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, joining a record-setting session for global markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.
ATHENS Greece's international lenders have made some concessions on labour reforms that have emerged as the main sticking points in an austerity package worth nearly 12 billion euros, the country's finance minister told Reuters on Monday.
"The government has agreed with the troika on the biggest part of the package," Yannis Stournaras said after political leaders met to discuss the contentious labour reforms.
"Talks are continuing over labour issues with the aim of improving the terms. The troika has made some concessions."
He declined to specify what concessions the European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders had made.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told lawmakers from his New Democracy party that the government needed to urgently conclude talks with the lenders on the austerity package.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)
TOKYO Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, joining a record-setting session for global markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.
British recruiting company Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies on growth in Europe, Australia and Asia.
MOSCOW Russia's Rosneft , the world's top listed oil producer by output, posted net profit of 52 billion roubles ($907.7 million) in the fourth quarter last year, slightly less than in Q4 of 2015, the company said on Wednesday.