FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
ATHENS Greece has made progress on all fronts in the latest round of negotiations with the country's lenders on Thursday, its finance minister said ahead of Monday's Eurogroup meeting to decide on unlocking further 8.1 billion euros in aid.
Talks between Athens and its EU/IMF lenders have stumbled over plans to reform the public sector, with Greek officials saying they will not meet those targets by an end-of-the-week deadline set the lenders.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said talks would continue through Sunday.
Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, tasked with overhauling the public sector, told reporters talks were "tough" and would continue on Friday.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.