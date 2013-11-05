Greece's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras speaks during an interview with Reuters in Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece's EU/IMF bailout inspectors were jeered and heckled by protesters on Tuesday as they left meetings in Athens to check up on the country's progress in implementing austerity-driven reforms.

"Take your bailout and get out of here," a group of about 100 government workers yelled as the inspectors left after a first round of talks with Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras.

Riot police held the protesters back. Earlier on Tuesday, a man was detained outside the finance ministry after he threw coins at an IMF representative as he entered the building.

The inspectors from the EU, IMF and the European Central Bank, known collectively as the "troika," returned to Athens this week to check on the country's progress in meeting bailout commitments, after pausing negotiations in September.

The lenders fear that without new budget cuts or new taxes, Greece will miss a targeted primary budget surplus, excluding debt servicing outlays, of 2.75 billion euros next year.

The fragile, conservative-led coalition government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras rejects across-the-board wage and pension cuts or tax increases, arguing it deserves some leeway after delivering the biggest budget deficit reduction recorded in the euro zone.

Lenders see Greece missing its targets by about 2 billion euros. The government expects the gap will be much smaller, around 500 million euros, which can be filled with "targeted" measures and structural reforms.

In a draft budget presented earlier this month, Stournaras had predicted Greece would beat the surplus target by about 90 million euros, helped by a rebound in the economy and improved tax collection.

The two sides have yet to bridge differences in talks on Tuesday, a senior Greek finance ministry official said.

"We didn't discuss numbers about the 2014 fiscal gap... it was an initial discussion," the official said on condition of anonymity.

In a sign of strained relations, there were doubts last week about whether the troika would return at all this week.

The European Commission warned any slippage would hurt Greece's fragile recovery prospects.

"Policy slippages could undermine confidence, especially for 2014-2015, affecting the extent and speed of investment and export recovery," it said in its biannual economic forecasts.

Six years of an austerity-induced recession have sent unemployment to record highs and pushed down living standards. Greek labour unions have called a general strike for Wednesday to protest austerity policies.

(Writing by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)