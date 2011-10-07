ATHENS The IMF hopes talks over a vital aid tranche for Athens will be concluded positively soon, but discussions are not over yet, the head of the fund's mission to Greece said on Friday, dismissing a statement by the Greek government that the deal was done.

Athens could run out of cash as soon as mid-November without the new 8 billion euro aid instalment, increasing the risk of a default that would drag the euro zone deeper into a debt crisis already shaking financial markets worldwide.

Last week, inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank resumed their review of Greece's progress under a multi-billion euro bailout, after leaving Athens four weeks before over disagreements on how to put the country's derailed finances back on track.

"We have made good progress but there are still important issues that need to be discussed. We are certainly still some way from concluding," IMF's Poul Thomsen told reporters.

"Hopefully, we will conclude positively soon, but we are not there yet," he said.

Thomsen's comments came after the Greek Finance Ministry announced on Thursday night that it had finalised talks with the IMF.

"(Finance Minister) Evangelos Venizelos's meeting with the heads of the troika was concluded. During the meeting, the IMF memorandum (MEFP) was finalised. Tomorrow, at the same time, there will be a new meeting to examine the European Commission memorandum," the statement said.

Deputy finance minister Pantelis Oikonomou had also said on Monday that the talks with the EU, IMF and ECB inspectors, known as the troika, were broadly completed, before officials with direct knowledge of the talks said they were not over.

A senior troika official told Reuters on Wednesday that the inspectors were likely to give the green light to the aid but that it was not assured.

The EU and IMF first want to receive more details on the implementation and impact of plans announced last month to slash the public sector workforce and increase taxes to plug a bigger-than-targeted fiscal gap, the official said.

Once the inspectors conclude their review of Greece, they will prepare reports for euro zone finance ministers and the IMF's board, who will decide on the aid tranche.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander)