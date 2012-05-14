ATHENS Greece's leftist SYRIZA party, which spurned an invitation for coalition talks with three other parties, said on Monday it would be willing to take part in a meeting that includes more groups.

"SYRIZA's leader does not intend to participate in selective meetings with political leaders summoned by the Greek president," the Left Coalition party said in a statement.

"However, he is at the president's disposal to meet him either on an individual basis or meet with all parliamentary parties, with the exception of (far-right) Golden Dawn," the statement said.

