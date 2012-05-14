Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ATHENS Greece's leftist SYRIZA party, which spurned an invitation for coalition talks with three other parties, said on Monday it would be willing to take part in a meeting that includes more groups.
"SYRIZA's leader does not intend to participate in selective meetings with political leaders summoned by the Greek president," the Left Coalition party said in a statement.
"However, he is at the president's disposal to meet him either on an individual basis or meet with all parliamentary parties, with the exception of (far-right) Golden Dawn," the statement said.
(Reporting by Tatiana Fragou, Writing by Ingrid Melander)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.