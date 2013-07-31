ANKARA/ATHENS Two members of a Turkish militant group have been arrested in Greek waters with a boatload of weapons heading for Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Muammer Guler said in Ankara on Wednesday.

One of them, Hasan Biber, is a member of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) suspected of carrying out an attack on the headquarters of the ruling AK Party earlier this year, Guler told reporters.

The United States and Turkey list the DHKP-C as a terrorist organisation. It has carried out a series of deadly attacks on police stations since late last year.

Greek coastguards confirmed they had intercepted a rubber boat containing heavy guns and explosives in the waters near Turkey, off the Greek island of Chios, on Tuesday.

Three Greek and three foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with the incident and face charges of building, procuring and carrying explosives, bombs and war material, police said in a statement.

The six will appear before a Chios prosecutor later on Wednesday and have denied all the charges, a Greek police official said on condition of anonymity.

Greece's anti-terrorism squad is carrying out further investigations, interrogating witnesses and confiscating cell phones, computers and manuscripts across the country.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Ankara and Harry Papachristou in Athens; Editing by Alistair Lyon)