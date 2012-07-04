ATHENS Greece's co-ruling Socialists hit out at British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday, accusing him of insulting Athens by saying Britain could restrict the immigration of Greeks and citizens of other struggling euro zone countries.

The PASOK party, led by fiery former finance minister Evangelos Venizelos, said Cameron would do better to explain Britain's bank interest rate-rigging scandal than rattle markets with talk of restricting immigration.

The party, a member of Greece's new three-party conservative-led government, called on Cameron to either deny or rephrase his reported comments.

"Is the UK, which is not a member of the euro zone, so interested in the unity and stability of the euro zone that it is threatening policing measures which violate all principles, basic freedoms and rules of the European Union?" the party said in a statement.

Responding to speculation in Britain about possible waves of migrants from debt-laden euro zone countries such as Greece and Spain, Cameron told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday: "The legal position is that if there are extraordinary stresses and strains it is possible to take action to restrict migratory flows, but obviously we hope that doesn't happen."

The Greek foreign ministry's general secretary Yannis-Alexis Zepos met the British ambassador to Athens on Wednesday and told him that such remarks could damage the climate of trust needed to tackle the European crisis, the ministry said in a statement.

Watching the euro zone crisis from the sidelines, Cameron is under pressure from eurosceptics in his Conservative Party to give Britons a vote on whether they wish to remain inside the European Union or to downgrade their relationship with Brussels.

But his comment touched a nerve in Greece, where many people already feel humiliated by the debt crisis that has left the country dependent on bailouts from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to avoid bankruptcy.

"It would be preferable if the British prime minister, rather than making remarks that are insulting or create a false sense of nervousness in the markets, elaborated on the information regarding the manipulation of the Libor interest rate and took better care of the fiscal figures of his country," PASOK said.

Britain is in the grip of a growing scandal over the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor - the rate that big banks say they borrow from each other and which underpins trillions of dollars in global contracts.

(Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Roche and Pravin Char)