A lottery ticket vendor waits for customers in central Athens March 8, 2012. Greek unemployment hit another record high in December and for the first time the number of young people without a job outnumbered those in work. Statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday that the... REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Greece's jobless rate rose to 20.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from 17.7 percent in the previous three-month period as economic activity slumped, the country's statistics service said on Thursday.

It was the highest quarterly unemployment rate since this data series started in 1998. The jobless rate in the fourth quarter of 2010 was 14.2 percent.

Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures up to December. The quarterly data are based on a bigger survey sample and provide detailed figures for each sector of the economy.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)