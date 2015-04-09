ATHENS Greece's jobless rate eased to 25.7 percent in January from a downwardly revised 25.9 percent rate in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

January's reading, based on seasonally adjusted data, is the lowest since October 2014 when unemployment stood at 25.9 percent. The jobless rate hit a record high of 28 percent in September 2013.

Unemployment has come down from record highs as the economy stabilised last year after a severe slump, but remains more than double the euro zone's average of 11.3 percent in February.

Greece's economy grew by 0.7 percent last year, with recovery expected to gain traction this year.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)