Riot policemen try to disperse protesters during a rally against the government's plans for new austerity measures in Athens, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS The Greek government began a race for parliamentary approval of a stepped-up austerity package vital to keep the debt-laden euro zone state afloat and buy time for Europe to approve new rescue measures.

As Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos flew home on Monday from talks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, a newspaper said 85 percent of private sector bondholders had agreed to participate in a voluntary bond swap to restructure Greece's debt -- close to the government's 90 percent target.

Greek officials said the IMF was seeking written commitments on its latest austerity promises before sending inspectors back probably this week to conclude a review of compliance with a 110-billion-euro bailout programme. Greece has repeatedly missed its deficit reduction targets.

IMF and EU approval is essential to release an 8-billion-euro (£7 billion) emergency loan that, without which, public salaries, pensions and other bills will go unpaid in October.

Public anger over ever more belt-tightening remains high and there is increasingly open talk in Europe and beyond of a likely Greek default and a far larger haircut for investors.

Greek bank shares fell by more than six percent to a 19-year low on Monday on media reports of a larger than planned haircut.

"Every time such a scenario is heard, bank stocks are hurt. It would mean substantial capital requirements for banks," said Natasha Roumantzi, an analyst at Piraeus Securities.

Police fired tear gas at protesters on Sunday night outside parliament in the first such unrest after a summer lull, while unions have launched a fresh round of strikes and protests.

Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said a debt cut for Greece, with compulsory write-downs for investors, was an option of last resort. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday default was not an option because it would destroy investors' confidence in Europe.

German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said euro zone finance ministers would probably not be ready to decide on releasing the aid instalment at their next meeting on October 3, which could trigger a cliffhanger that could unsettle markets.

Venizelos was expected to lobby lawmakers on his return to pass a new property tax deeply unpopular with the middle-class, on which parliament is due to vote on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister George Papandreou will discuss his reform plans with Merkel on Tuesday in Berlin, two days before the German parliament is due to vote on new powers for the euro zone's financial rescue fund.

Athens' chronic undershooting of agreed fiscal targets and the failure of European officials to staunch worries of a wider euro zone meltdown have hit markets and drawn rebukes from critics stretching from Washington to Beijing.

TROIKA VERDICT

Daily newspaper Eleftherotypia reported that participation of private sector bondholders in a Greek debt swap plan is nearing 85 percent, close to the 90 percent target set in July.

Under the deal, banks would accept a 21 percent write-down on Greek government bonds. But the newspaper said the IMF and Greece discussed at the weekend the possibility of applying a haircut of 40 percent or more if necessary in a second phase.

Privately, bankers say they could face 60-80 percent losses on a Greek default and some would accept a larger amount than they have agreed to absorb if it lowers the risk of bankruptcy.

Impatient inspectors abruptly left Greece this month after finding Athens was behind on its targets but the government's agreement to tougher savings looks set to persuade the troika of IMF, European Union and European Central Bank to release fresh funds.

Investors and policymakers are watching whether Papandreou can push through legislation to put the new plan in place, a process fraught with political infighting and a risk of renewed violent protest as in June.

"They won't get us out of the crisis with these measures. We'll go bust," said Michalis Smirniotis, 50, a private sector accountant and father of two. "They cut my salary when they should be taxing the rich."

The first big hurdle is on Tuesday, when parliament is slated to vote on the property tax bill meant to close 2 billion euro holes in the budget this year.

Ruling PASOK party lawmaker Dimitris Lintzeris said he would back the property levy but he was not certain to support additional austerity measures that might come later.

"The drip-drip torture cannot continue," he said.

Analysts say the alternative of default on Greece's 350-billion-euro debt will probably spur PASOK lawmakers to approve law without the drama that nearly sank an earlier package and pushed Greece to the brink of bankruptcy in June.

Government spokesman Ilias Mossialos said there had been "no institutional discussion" of a possible default.

"It is not right on the part of the Greek government to open such issues when they have not been opened, and I stress this, by other institutions -- either by the ECB, the IMF, our European partners or the United States," he told Vima radio.

STRIKES AND PROTESTS

Taxi drivers are scheduled to stop work this week and rallies are expected to resume outside parliament in Syntagma Square, which has become the epicentre for opposition to the austerity measures.

Greece's two biggest unions, representing about half of the country's 5-million-strong workforce, are gearing up for two 24-hour strikes and rallies in October.

But Vassilis Xenakis, international affairs secretary of public sector Union ADEDY, showed little hope that strikes could prevent the measures from passing.

"I think they will approve all of these measures, even if some disagree in private," he told Reuters.

Under the new plan, monthly pension cheques, having already been cut by about 15 percent, will fall a further 20 percent on amounts exceeding 1,200 euros.

The government also plans to put 30,000 public sector workers on notice, cutting their pay by 60 percent and giving them a year to find new work in the state sector or be sacked.

The troika has also bemoaned slow progress on cracking down on tax evasion and Athens is behind on privatisation plans.

Main opposition party New Democracy decried the tax hikes as counterproductive, saying they will only deepen recession and push tax revenues further below target. The economy is expected to contract for a fourth straight year in 2012.

"The worst thing, though, is that they have brought the Greek people to the brink of poverty, as honest and law-abiding taxpayers can no longer pay," senior party member Ioannis Vroutsis said in a statement.

(Writing by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Peter Millership and Paul Taylor)