Air strikes hit Syria's rebel-held Idlib city, 15 dead - residents
AMMAN At least 15 people died in air strikes on the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib on Tuesday, in some of the heaviest raids there in months, residents and a rescue worker said.
ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos dismissed reports on Monday that he has discussed a scenario of an orderly default by Athens with International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde and European Central Bank head Jean-Claude Trichet.
"We have reached a point where there are reports about what has been said in a closed door meeting with the participation of only Mrs. Lagarde, Mr. Trichet and myself," Venizelos was quoted as saying in a statement from his ministry.
"What is absolutely sure is that there hasn't been and couldn't have been any discussion about the so-called scenario of an orderly default."
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey)
PARIS The suspect arrested by police for attacking soldiers near the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday has started to talk to investigators after initially refusing to speak, a judiciary source said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Burning passions over Donald Trump's presidency are taking a personal toll on both sides of the political divide. For Gayle McCormick, it is particularly wrenching: she has separated from her husband of 22 years.