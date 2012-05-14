Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ATHENS Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday he was not optimistic that a coalition government could be formed a week after an inconclusive election but urged all parties participating in talks to fight until a solution was reached.
"Things are very difficult. I'm not optimistic," Venizelos said after a second day of talks between party leaders and the country's president foundered over disagreement about an international bailout keeping the country afloat.
President Karolos Papoulias has summoned all parties in parliament apart from the ultra right to a third day of talks on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.