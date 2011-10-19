ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos appealed for support Wednesday as parliament prepares to vote on a tough new round of austerity measures while tens of thousands of protesters gathered in a mass demonstration outside parliament.

"We are in an agonising but necessary struggle to avoid the final and harshest point of the crisis," Venizelos told deputies, ahead of the vote, expected later in the evening.

He said he hoped for a substantial, definitive solution to the crisis after a European Union summit meeting Sunday.

"From now and until Sunday we are fighting the battle of all battles," he said.

