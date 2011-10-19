Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos appealed for support Wednesday as parliament prepares to vote on a tough new round of austerity measures while tens of thousands of protesters gathered in a mass demonstration outside parliament.
"We are in an agonising but necessary struggle to avoid the final and harshest point of the crisis," Venizelos told deputies, ahead of the vote, expected later in the evening.
He said he hoped for a substantial, definitive solution to the crisis after a European Union summit meeting Sunday.
"From now and until Sunday we are fighting the battle of all battles," he said.
(Reporting Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.