Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said Monday technical issues on the country's new bailout package were still being discussed but that he expected the uncertainty to end at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.
"We expect today the long period of uncertainty -- which was in the interest of neither the Greek economy nor the euro zone as a whole -- to end," Venizelos was quoted as saying in a statement from the Greek finance ministry.
"The Greek people send to Europe the message that they have made, and will make, the necessary sacrifices for our country to regain its position of equality within the European family."
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).