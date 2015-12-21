ATHENS A Greek urban guerrilla group, the People's Fighters Group, has claimed responsibility for a bomb explosion outside the offices of a Greek business federation in central Athens last month, police said on Monday.

The blast, the first such incident since leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras came to power in January, badly damaged the nearby Cypriot embassy but caused no injuries.

Police said the group claimed responsibility in a 32-page document stored in a USB that was found in central Athens earlier on Monday. Police believed the proclamation was genuine.

The same group has claimed a attack on the headquarters of Greece's conservative New Democracy party and a gun attack on the German ambassador's residence in 2013. It was also behind an attack at the Israeli embassy in Athens last year.

Attacks against banks, politicians and business people are not uncommon in Greece, which has a long history of political violence. The attacks have escalated in the country since 2010, when it first adopted unpopular austerity measures in exchange for multi-billion-euro bailouts by the European Union and the IMF.

In July, Athens agreed to further rounds of austerity under its third bailout.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Angus MacSwan)