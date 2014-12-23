Macron leads field of 11 candidates in French election
PARIS Eleven candidates got the go-ahead on Saturday to run in France's presidential election in a vote that independent centrist Emmanuel Macron remains favourite to win.
ATHENS Greece's deputy prime minister said on Tuesday there was still uncertainty over the final vote to elect a president next week but also more likelihood of success after a better result for the government candidate in the second round.
"I would not say there is certainty regarding the third vote but today chances that the right thing will be done have increased. The people want stability and not elections," Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos told reporters.
Greek lawmakers failed to reach a majority in favour of the official candidate, Stavros Dimas, on Tuesday but the tally improved to 168 in favour from 160 in the first round.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos)
PARIS Eleven candidates got the go-ahead on Saturday to run in France's presidential election in a vote that independent centrist Emmanuel Macron remains favourite to win.
BEIJING The United States and China will work together to get nuclear-armed North Korea take "a different course", U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday, softening previous criticism of Beijing after talks with his Chinese counterpart.
WASHINGTON A person jumped over a bike rack in a buffer zone in front of the White House on Saturday while President Trump was in Florida, but was not able to make it over the fence into the grounds, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Twitter.