ATHENS The head of Greece's leftist SYRIZA party promised on Thursday to rip up the conditions attached to the international bailout agreement but keep Greece in the euro zone after an election on Sunday that could decide the fate of the single currency.

"The memorandum of bankruptcy will belong to the past on Monday," SYRIZA leader Alexis Tspiras, said in his last campaign rally in Athens before the June 17 election.

Thousands of flag-waving supporters filled the area around Omonoia square which has degenerated over the years from one of the ornaments of central Athens into a grimy area scarred by crime and poverty.

Tsipras dismissed fears that reneging on the accord with the European Union and International Monetary Fund would drive Greece from the single currency, warning "speculators" not to bet on Greece's exit.

A series of increasingly explicit warnings from European leaders that a new Greek government will have to accept all the conditions of the 130 billion euro bailout deal signed in March or see funds cut off has failed to deter SYRIZA.

Tsipras said the 100 billion euro bank recapitalisation deal agreed between Spain and the EU last weekend showed that a bailout was possible without the harsh cuts demanded of Greece.

"We will vote on Sunday with our eyes on the south, on Spain," he said. "Spain negotiated and succeeded in taking financial support without a fiscal consolidation package, despite the lenders' threats and blackmail."

The 37 year-old Tsipras has led SYRIZA from being a fringe collection of leftist movements to the second biggest party in Greece and it is running neck-and-neck with the conservative New Democracy party ahead of Sunday's vote.

"He is young, he gives you hope and he will stand up to the foreign powers," said 64-year old pensioner Katerina Lakopoulou, a disillusioned former supporter of PASOK, the once-dominant Socialist party that was swept away by SYRIZA in the last election in May.

SOFTENING STANCE?

Tsipras gave no hint of softening his opposition to the bailout during a fiery speech that was interrupted at several points by chanting and cheering supporters. At the end he welcomed representatives of the Occupy Wall Street movement and other international activists.

"Today you made Omonoia the most beautiful square in Athens and you sent a message of victory inside and outside the country: Brussels expect us, we are coming on Monday to negotiate over people's rights, to cancel the bailout," he said.

But there has been speculation that he may temper his stance if he were confronted with the reality of being expelled from the euro and forced to return Greece to the drachma.

Even New Democracy, which broadly supports the bailout deal, wants to renegotiate some conditions and there have been signs that European authorities may be willing to be flexible on some points if a new government signs up fully to the deal.

The last opinion polls published before a pre-election blackout showed SYRIZA running slightly behind New Democracy and the Athens stock market surged on Thursday on talk of secret opinion polls that showed pro-bailout parties holding a lead.

Plunged in recession for the past five years with a jobless rate over 22 percent and only enough money to stay afloat for a few weeks if bailout funds are cut off, Greece would be even worse off outside the euro, many economists have warned.

Opinion polls have shown that Greeks, including SYRIZA supporters, heavily favour keeping the euro but there has also been deep disillusion with both Greece's traditional ruling parties and European partners, notably Germany.

"I'm not afraid that we will leave the euro as Europeans say," said Marina Kabouridou, 52, who has been looking for a job since 2010 when she was forced to close her shop down due to the crisis. "I don't care, it may be even better without the euro."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and James Mackenzie)