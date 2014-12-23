Macron leads field of 11 candidates in French election
PARIS Eleven candidates got the go-ahead on Saturday to run in France's presidential election in a vote that independent centrist Emmanuel Macron remains favourite to win.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said he hoped the improved result for his presidential candidate on Tuesday would avert the risk of snap elections but his main rival said he was confident Greece would be going to the polls early next year.
"I am hopeful that in the third round we will avoid a national danger," Samaras told reporters immediately after a second-round vote in parliament which gave his candidate Stavros Dimas 168 votes.
The total was eight more than in the first round but still 12 short of the total required for victory in the decisive third vote on Dec. 29.
By contrast Alexis Tspiras, head of the leftwing opposition party Syriza, which wants to renegotiate Greece's international bailout, said there was no alternative to a general election, which would have to be held if parliament fails to elect a president in the decisive final round next week.
"With the New Year, our country will turn the page with a strong popular mandate for real negotiations. With optimism we will make it," he said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie)
PARIS Eleven candidates got the go-ahead on Saturday to run in France's presidential election in a vote that independent centrist Emmanuel Macron remains favourite to win.
RIO DE JANEIRO Police detained an executive of BRF SA on Saturday, as the meat company and rival JBS SA took out full-page advertisements to burnish their image after raids to investigate alleged bribes paid to conceal unsanitary conditions in Brazil's meatpacking facilities.
BEIJING The United States and China will work together to get nuclear-armed North Korea take "a different course", U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday, softening previous criticism of Beijing after talks with his Chinese counterpart.