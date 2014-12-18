ATHENS Greece's radical leftist Syriza party would cancel austerity policies agreed by the current government if elected but would negotiate debt relief with international lenders without taking unilateral steps, party leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.

Saying he was committed to keeping Greece in the euro, Tsipras told Reuters that Europe should cut or erase a big chunk of Greek debt. He said loans from the IMF must be paid but he would seek an extension to maturities on bonds held by the ECB.

Syriza - which is expected to win if early elections were held now - has long said it would cancel Greece's EU/IMF bailout and demand debt relief if it came to power but the comments were the first time Tsipras has clearly spelled out the party's plan for debt renegotiation.

"'Negotiation' means that we want an agreed solution," he told Reuters in an interview at his Syriza party's headquarters, adding he expected a "tough" stance from European leaders initially.

"Regarding the debt and the loan agreement which we will renegotiate: We have no intention to make unilateral moves unless they force us to make unilateral moves although I believe that no one will force us to make unilateral moves because no one will benefit from such a development, in the heart of Europe."

He also ruled out cooperating with the conservative and centre-left parties in Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' ruling coalition to avoid elections, saying a wider political consensus would be achieved after a national election is held.

Speculation that Greece's government could try to cobble together a broad national coalition to avert snap elections have risen after Samaras lost the first round of a crucial presidential vote on Wednesday by a larger-than-expected margin.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington, editing by James Mackenzie)