ATHENS Greece's financial stability fund approved an 18 billion euro ($14.5 billion pounds) injection of capital into the country's four biggest banks on Tuesday and will release the funds on Wednesday, a fund official said.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said in a statement its board had unanimously approved the recapitalisation, which would be signed on Wednesday by the HSFS, the banks and the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF).

An HFSF official said the banks would receive the funds in the form of EFSF notes immediately once the agreement was signed.

