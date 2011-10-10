ATHENS Greek bank stocks shed 12.5 pct in early trade on Monday over the use of a rescue fund for Proton Bank.

"After the use of the rescue fund for Proton Bank, there are concerns that other banks might follow, which would have a negative impact for their shareholders," said an Athens-based bank analyst who declined to be named.

Greece's central bank said on Monday it activated a bank rescue fund to save Proton Bank, effectively nationalising the small lender that is under investigation for possible violation of the country's money-laundering laws.

Another Greek analyst said investors were also concerned by the risk of a bigger haircut on Greek government bonds.

