ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou expelled a lawmaker from the ruling party's parliamentary group on Thursday after the deputy, former labour minister Louka Katseli, voted against a key provision of Greece's austerity bill, a party source said.

The move reduces the government's already narrow majority, leaving it with 153 seats in the 300-strong parliament.

"The prime minister has sent a letter to the house speaker, expelling Louka Katseli from the PASOK parliamentary group," a source in the ruling party told Reuters.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)