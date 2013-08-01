ATHENS Greek manufacturing activity shrank at the slowest pace in more than three years in July, a survey showed on Thursday, nurturing hopes that a recovery might finally be on the horizon.

Markit's purchasing managers' index for manufacturing, which accounts for roughly 15 percent of Greece's economy, rose to 47.0 from 45.4 in June. It was the highest reading in 43 months.

The index has held below the 50-point line dividing growth from contraction since September 2009, just before Greece's fiscal problems came to light, plunging the economy into recession and leading Athens to seek an international bailout.

"The headline PMI continued its climb towards the 50.0 threshold," said Markit economist Phil Smith.

"Although still some way off showing outright stabilisation in the sector, these latest data are at least a stark improvement from those observed at even the start of the year and bring hope that a recovery is on the horizon," he said.

Manufacturing output fell for the 46th consecutive month, led by a sharp downturn in capital goods production, but the pace of decline was the slowest since April 2011, helping lift the headline PMI.

New orders shrank at their slowest pace since January 2010 and employment posted its smallest decline in 42 months.

Fiscal austerity has kept Greece's economy in recession for a sixth straight year in 2013, with unemployment at a record high of nearly 27 percent.

Greece and its international lenders expect the economy to bottom out later this year and post an anaemic recovery of 0.6 percent in 2014.

- Detailed PMI data is only available under license from Markit and customers need to apply to Mar kit for a license. To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below:

here

For further information, please phone Markit on +44 20 7260 2454 or email economics@markit.com

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)