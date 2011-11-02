ATHENS A referendum proposed by Prime Minister George Papandreou will ask Greeks to vote on the EU's new bailout deal for the debt-laden country rather than staying in the euro zone, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Asked about calls for the referendum to be held on euro membership, spokesman Angelos Tolkas told Reuters: "No, this will not be the issue. It will be the bailout plan."
Opinion polls show that most Greeks oppose international bailouts that come with harsh belt-tightening measures but are in favour of staying in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)