LONDON Britain's Green Investment Bank and fund manager Foresight Group said on Tuesday they have invested 20 million pounds in a renewable energy project in Northern Ireland.

The investment is part of an 81 million pound scheme to construct a 15.8-megawatt combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Derry/Londonderry, which will be the largest renewable energy plant in the region.

CHP generates heat and power at the same time. The process captures and uses heat, which is released when generating electricity.

According to the British government, CHP can reduce carbon emissions by up to 30 percent compared to conventional generation that uses a separate boiler and power station.

However, the UK gets a relatively small fraction of its energy from CHP compared to other European countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark.

The plant will be developed by the Northern Irish firm Evermore Renewable Energy and is expected to become operational in 2015. It will be fuelled by around 110,000 tonnes a year of wood that would have otherwise gone to landfill.

The electricity it produces will be supplied to the national grid and its heat output will be used by an integrated wood drying facility, supplying fuel for new biomass boilers in Northern Ireland.

"Not only will the project save the same amount of carbon as taking around 77,000 cars off the road, it will also make use of over 2 million tonnes of wood, a valuable energy resource that would otherwise have gone to landfill," said Shaun Kingsbury, chief executive of the Green Investment Bank.

UK Waste Resources & Energy Fund, managed by Foresight and in which the GIB is the cornerstone investor, made the investment, which is the first project funded by the bank in Northern Ireland.

The Green Investment Bank was formed with 3.8 billion pounds of government funding. It is designed to spur private investment in clean energy projects to help Britain meet its targets for emissions reduction and renewable energy.

